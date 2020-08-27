Vector The Viper is Not Here for the Stereotype that Says Africa is “Underdeveloped”

Vector Tha Viper has refused that white supremacist stratification of development that often categorises Africa as an underdeveloped continent.

“Africa is not underdeveloped. Africa can not be understood and evaluated by alien ways,” said the rapper on his Twitter, adding, “Na why many Dey think say “Agbo” bad but them dey chop vegetable soup.”

Africa is not underdeveloped. Africa can not be understood and evaluated by alien ways. Na why many Dey think say “Agbo” bad but them dey chop vegetable soup. — T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) August 26, 2020

He even drew comparisons between western medical terms and our local alternatives, adding that “Africa is so blessed that before the we knew of the periodic table, we don Dey do chemistry with food.”

Native soul na chemistry before colonialism. Fire na like Bunsen burner to heat the interactions of the “chemical compounds” of nature. Africa is so blessed that before the we knew of the periodic table, we don Dey do chemistry with food. https://t.co/KUjrdtuP88 — T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) August 26, 2020

And when a follower tried to dismissed our local medicine citing side effects, he reminded them of the dangerous chemicals found in west-invented food and products that continue to harm people.

Should we talk about fast foods or deodorant? What about the “education” they sold to you. Abi you education don make you better than everybody wey corona hit? https://t.co/hWcjj7VjUi — T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) August 26, 2020

