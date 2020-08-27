Vector The Viper is Not Here for the Stereotype that Says Africa is “Underdeveloped”

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Vector The Viper is Not Here for the Stereotype that Says Africa is “Underdeveloped”

Vector Tha Viper has refused that white supremacist stratification of development that often categorises Africa as an underdeveloped continent.

“Africa is not underdeveloped. Africa can not be understood and evaluated by alien ways,” said the rapper on his Twitter, adding, “Na why many Dey think say “Agbo” bad but them dey chop vegetable soup.”

He even drew comparisons between western medical terms and our local alternatives, adding that “Africa is so blessed that before the we knew of the periodic table, we don Dey do chemistry with food.”

And when a follower tried to dismissed our local medicine citing side effects, he reminded them of the dangerous chemicals found in west-invented food and products that continue to harm people.

Related Posts

Joe Budden Says He’s Pulling His Podcast Off Spotify

August 27, 2020

Jeff Bezos Reportedly Now Worth Over $200 Billion

August 27, 2020

Naomi Osaka Drops Out of Tennis Tournament to Protest Police Brutality

August 27, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply