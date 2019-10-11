Vector tha Viper Responds to MI Abaga’s Diss With New Record, ‘Judas the Rat’

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Vector tha Viper Responds to MI Abaga’s Diss With New Record, ‘Judas the Rat’

Vector tha Viper finally has a response for MI Abaga, who eviscerated him last week.

Vector had been embroiled in a one-sided beef with MI, and yesterday he dropped a diss song, The Purge in which he mocked MI’s career and business, cited the artists the legend allegedly is feuding with.

MI took the criticism well, even commented on the post: “Dope shit, my G. Congrats!” To which Vector replied. “I am not your G. You are typing too much.”

And MI dropped a diss record, The Viper, dragging the younger rapper to hell and back.

Now, Vector has responded in Judas the Rat. Listen to it below and tell us what you think!

Related Posts

African Music Chart: Samthing Soweto’s ‘Akulaleki’ Leads

October 11, 2019

Jhené Aiko Releases ‘Triggered’ Remix Featuring 21 Savage & Summer Walker

October 10, 2019

Nigerian Music Chart: Teni’s ‘Billionaire’ Leads

October 10, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *