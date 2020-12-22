Vector and Girlfriend Have Welcomed Their Baby Girl

Vector and his girlfriend, have welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

The rapper took his his Twitter handle to share the news while postig two pictures showing only a glimpse of the newborn’s hair.

As it is with having daughters, Vector is prepping for the responsibilities that come with being a #GirlDad especially the hair care ones.

He tweeted;

“Hair product bills loading!”

The new baby is Vector’s second child as he already has a daughter from a previous relationship.

