Vector and Girlfriend Have Welcomed Their Baby Girl

Vector and his girlfriend, have welcomed their first child together, a daughter.
The rapper took his his Twitter handle to share the news while postig two pictures showing only a glimpse of the newborn’s hair.
As it is with having daughters, Vector is prepping for the responsibilities that come with being a #GirlDad especially the hair care ones.
He tweeted;
“Hair product bills loading!”
🤣. pic.twitter.com/OD4STcKXf8
— T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) December 21, 2020
The new baby is Vector’s second child as he already has a daughter from a previous relationship.