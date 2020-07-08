Vardy strikes late as Leicester hold 10-man Arsenal

Jamie Vardy netted a late equaliser as Leicester City held 10-man Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

The Gunners looked on course for a fifth successive victory to maintain their own outside chance of a place in Europe’s elite competition next season after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swept in his 20th league goal of the season in the first half.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel kept Arsenal at bay with a string of fine saves before the interval, twice denying Alexandre Lacazette as well as Bukayo Saka – and it proved to be a vital contribution.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men with 15 minutes left when substitute Eddie Nketiah was sent off for a high challenge on James Justin, and Leicester cashed in when Vardy slid home Demarai Gray’s cross in the 84th minute.

Leicester drop to fourth, four points ahead of Manchester United having played a game more, while Arsenal remain in seventh.

