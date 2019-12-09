Vardy, Iheanacho fire Leicester to record win

Leicester closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool as Jamie Vardy extended his red-hot streak with a brace in Sunday’s record-breaking 4-1 rout of Aston Villa.

Brendan Rodgers’s second-placed side moved within eight points of table-toppers Liverpool thanks to goals from Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans at Villa Park.

Jack Grealish had reduced the deficit to 2-1 late in the first half, but Leicester cruised to an eighth consecutive top-flight victory, setting a new club record that smashed the previous best from the 1962-63 season.

Vardy has now scored in eight consecutive Premier League appearances and is the competition’s top scorer with 16 goals this term.

Vardy maintained his superb form to put Leicester ahead in the 21st minute, latching onto a fine pass from Iheanacho and rounding Tom Heaton before slotting home from inside the six-yard box.

After bagging the winner against Everton last Sunday, Nigerian forward Iheanacho struck again in the 41st minute.

James Maddison surged into the Villa area and delivered a fine cross that Iheanacho turned in from close range.

Grealish gave Dean Smith’s side a lifeline in first half stoppage-time.

But Evans restored Leicester’s two-goal advantage in the 49th minute when the defender met Maddison’s corner with a towering header for his first goal since February.

Vardy put the result beyond doubt in the 75th minute with another clinical finish.

Newcastle fought back to make it two consecutive wins with a 2-1 success against Southampton.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder claimed VAR does referees a disservice after his side came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road.

Diogo Jota scored twice as Wolves moved into sixth place after a 2-2 draw at Brighton.