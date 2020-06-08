Vanessa Mdee Gets Beautiful Birthday Surprise from Boyfriend, Rotimi

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Vanessa Mdee Gets Beautiful Birthday Surprise from Boyfriend, Rotimi

Vanessa Mdee is feeling loved as her boyfriend didn’t disappoint on her birthday.

Rotimi representing for romantic Nigerian men, came through with a birthday surprise for his lady love bearing goodies that get hearts fluttering.

Vanessa walked into a fully decorated garage complete with flowers, cakes, balloons, etc., as The ‘Power’ actor and singer had snuck out of the house while she was yet sleeping to set everything up.

In the video shared by the Tanzanian songstress on Instagram, she affirmed the couple’s growing love writing;

“He is my ULTIMATE gift, THE greatest blessing. +1 GLORY TO GOD”

And our favourite Nigerian butterscotch replied lovingly with;

“You deserve this my love. Had to come up with something while you were sleeping.

View this post on Instagram

. . . . . + 1 💫 GLORY TO GOD 🙏

A post shared by VeeMoney 🇹🇿 (@vanessamdee) on

,

Related Posts

‘Go to CNN’, Bolanle Ninalowo Replies Fan who has an Opinion on His Lifestyle

June 8, 2020

US Department of Justice Requests Prince Andrew be ‘Handed Over’ for Questioning in Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

June 8, 2020

Uti Nwachukwu Reacts to Rape Accuser Deleting Social Media Accounts

June 8, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply