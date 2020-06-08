Vanessa Mdee Gets Beautiful Birthday Surprise from Boyfriend, Rotimi

Vanessa Mdee is feeling loved as her boyfriend didn’t disappoint on her birthday.

Rotimi representing for romantic Nigerian men, came through with a birthday surprise for his lady love bearing goodies that get hearts fluttering.

Vanessa walked into a fully decorated garage complete with flowers, cakes, balloons, etc., as The ‘Power’ actor and singer had snuck out of the house while she was yet sleeping to set everything up.

In the video shared by the Tanzanian songstress on Instagram, she affirmed the couple’s growing love writing;

“He is my ULTIMATE gift, THE greatest blessing. +1 GLORY TO GOD”

And our favourite Nigerian butterscotch replied lovingly with;

“You deserve this my love. Had to come up with something while you were sleeping.

