Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi are More in Love Today Than Ever

Rotimi and his Tanzanian girlfriend, Vanessa Mdee, are more in love today than ever.

The duo took to their respective Instagram pages to publicly declare their love for one another as their relationship waxes stronger.

Rotimi shared a photo of the couple poolside writing,

“1Cor 13- Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. I LOVE YOU”.

Vanessa Mdee shared the same picture on her page and revealed that getting lost in conversations with her lover is one of their favourite things they do.

Must be nice!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

