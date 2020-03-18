Vanessa Hudgens Apologises Over Coronavirus Comment

Vanessa Hudgens caught a lot of flak on Monday (March 16) after she went on her Instagram Live to dismiss the severity of the spread of coronavirus.

The actress had been spotted partying it up at a Tame Impala concert while wearing a mask, and when a fan questioned her about how she felt about the outbreak potentially lasting until the end of summer, she said: “Yeah, til July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I’m sorry. It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it.”

Hudgens continued: “But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it — like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible. But, like, inevitable? I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens https://t.co/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

This stirred heated reactions, and she returned to her Instagram to apologise.

“Hey, guys. Yesterday I did an Instagram Live, and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time! And I am at home and in lockdown, and that’s what I hope that’s what you guys are doing, too — in full quarantine! And staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y’all.”

Hudgens also took to Twitter shortly after to issue a public apology there as well.

“Hey guys. I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram Live yesterday,” she began in the written statement. “I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

See her post below: