Vanessa Bryant Sues Helicopter Operator in Kobe & Gianna Bryant Crash

Attorneys for Vanessa Bryant reportedly have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter that crashed last month and killed her husband, daughter and seven others.

According to LA Times, the complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopters alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash in Calabasas, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was negligent.

“Defendant Island Express Helicopters authorized, directed and/or permitted a flight with full knowledge that the subject helicopter was flying into unsafe weather conditions,” the lawsuit says.

Kobe Bryant, the complaint alleges, died “as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan” for which “the company is vicariously liable in all respects.”

The 27-count complaint, which also names Zobayan’s estate as a defendant, seeks compensatory and punitive damages. The amount isn’t specified.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.