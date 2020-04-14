Vanessa Bryant Speaks About Kobe on Mamba Day: ‘Life Truly Isn’t Fair’

Vanessa Bryant share this most heart-wrenching post yesterday, when NBA fans celebrated Kobe Bryant on his historic Mamba Day.

In her post, Vanessa used her caption to explain how Kobe’s work ethic extended past the basketball court.

“My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives,” she wrote. “He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time.”

Vanessa went on to explain how Kobe’s mentality was embodied in Gianna before lamenting over the helicopter crash that claimed Kobe and Gigi’s lives.

See her post brlow: