Vanessa Bryant Shows Off New Ink Dedicated to Kobe and Her Children

Almost nine months after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, Vanessa Bryant still misses them a great deal and has inked a tattoo dedicated to her family.

The widow of Kobe Bryant showed off her new ink which she got on her feet via her Instagram page.

Vanessa Bryant’s new tattoo consists of the names of all members of the family, both gone and still here, written out one after the other.

The #GirlMum paid tribute to her loved ones by inking the names; Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gigi, Bianca and Capri.

We continue to send love and light to Vanessa and her children over their loss.

