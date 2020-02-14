Vanessa Bryant Renames Kobe’s Charity ‘Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation’

Vanessa Bryant has taken to her Instagram to announce that Kobe Bryant’s charity will move forward with a new name — the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The wife of the late basketball legend made the change to honour her daughter, Gianna, who died in the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of all nine people aboard.

“Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday. Then she thanked everyone who supported her family as they grieve.

She added that their mission “remains the same — and stronger than ever,” to help provide opportunities for young people through athletics.

See her post below:

