Vanessa Bryant Puts Mother on Blast After the Latter Filed a $5Million Lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant has put her mother, Sofia Laine on blast after the latter sued her for $5 million.

The widow of the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant responded to her mother’s claims that she worked as a nanny for the family for 18 years without compensation and since Kobe’s death in January, she has been left out in th cold.

Vanessa Bryant however, tagged her mother’s suit as an attempt to “extort a financial windfall from our family.”

She countered Sofia’s claims on her Instastories, stating that her mother is lying and spoke about an entitlement mentality. She added that;

“I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny.

I have always been a stay at home mother and my husband and I were my daughter’s full-time care givers.

“Vanessa continues, “In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers.

“As of ten years ago, our kids were full time students and athletes and I didn’t have another child until 2016, she continued.

Vanessa went on to clarify that she tried to work things out with her mum to no avail.

“This lawsuit is frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful. My husband never promised my mother anything, and he would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy.”

