Vanessa Bryant Pens Beautiful Posthumous Birthday Message to Kobe Bryant on 42nd Birthday

Vanessa Bryant has penned a sweet and beautiful tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

The Californian beauty took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself and the basketball legend as she wrote the lengthy message in honour of the love of her life who tragically died alongside their daughter, Gigi, in a helicopter crash back in January.

In the loving birthday message, Vanessa Bryant detailed how much she loves and misses him, noting that Kobe loved her enough to last through several lifetimes and in every lifetime, she would choose him.

See her message to him below.

