Vanessa Bryant is ‘Extremely Proud’ of Kobe’s Basketball Hall of Fame Induction

Vanessa Bryant is so happy with her late husband’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

After the announcement was made of his induction, his wife Vanessa, and their oldest daughter, Natalia, told ESPN that they are “extremely proud of him” and this is the cumulation of his life’s work.

“It is an incredible accomplishment and honor,” Vanessa said. “We are extremely proud of him. Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate. This is definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here.”

