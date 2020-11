Vanessa Bryant is celebrating the 21st anniversary of her love with late husband, Kobe Bryant.

The widow of the late basketball legend took to her Instagram page to reveal that their love story was an instant case of love at first sight as they fell in love immediately they met.

Vanessa Bryant shared a beautiful picture of herself and her forever love, writing out the date of their first meeting; November 27, 1999.

She captioned the sweet shot she posted,

“Love at first sight 11/27/99 #21”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook