Van Vicker Writes His Daughter the Sweetest Message on 14th Birthday

Van Vicker’s daughter, Ji-an, has just turned 14, and to celebrates her, he has taken to his Instagram to write her the sweetest birthday note.

In his post, the Ghanaian veteran actor described his child in the kindest and warmest terms, before he went on to reaffirm his love for her.

He said:

Generous, modish, caring, ingenious, street smart, beautiful, resolute, respectful, genteel, chivalrous, talented, down to Earth…these are just but a few of what you are built of. You can be mulish at times but you make me a proud father. Today you turn 14. The baby who would cry all day and cry all night, yet extremly sweet. Till today when you cry it touches my innermost feelings. I have ONLY four soft spots in my heart Ji-an, you take up one. You are multitalented, the World is at your beck and call, take it by storm and make an impact on people’s lives. Happy birthday my ONLY second daughter, lol. I love you my Chichi, my Chocho. Daddy. #daddy #happybirthday #thevanvickers

Check out their photos:

