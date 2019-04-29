Van Dijk Wins PFA Player of the Year Award

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk was on Sunday named as England’s PFA Player of the Year for 2019.

Van Dijk succeeded Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah in winning the award, voted for by his fellow players and saw off competition from Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling.

But Sterling, 24, was named the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year, following on from City colleague Leroy Sane.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75 million ($97 million, 87 million euros) in January 2018, and has been an ever-present for Liverpool in their bid to dethrone City as Premier League champions.

The 27-year-old has starred in a hugely improved Liverpool defence that has kept 20 clean sheets and conceded a mere 20 goals in the current campaign.

“It’s pretty difficult to put into words,” said Van Dijk, the first defender to win the award since Chelsea’s John Terry in 2005.

“I think it’s the highest honour you can get as a player to get voted player of the year by the players you play against every week. It’s special. I’m very proud and honoured to receive it.”

Van Dijk, who also has a Champions League semifinal against Barcelona to look forward to this week, added: “If you see the standard of strikers or playmakers we have in the league, it’s unbelievable.”

Arsenal Women forward Vivianne Miedema won the Women’s Player of the Year award after scoring 22 times to lead the Gunners to their first title since 2012, with her and Van Dijk completing a Dutch double.