Valentine Ashi, Judge Who Ordered Diezani’s Arrest, is Dead

Valentine Ashi, a judge of the federal capital territory high court in Abuja, is dead.

The judge was said to have died at a hospital in Abuja late Thursday after coming down with a liver ailment.

According to a court official, the judge’s family informed the court about his death on Friday.

Called to bar in 1987, Ashi served a lecturer at the Nigerian Law School, Abuja campus, in 2001 until he was appointed a judge in FCT on July 15, 2010.

Ashi came to national reckoning in December 2018 when he ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to arrest Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum resources, within 72 hours.

In 2014, he had also barred former President Olusegun Obasanjo from publishing his autobiography, My Watch.

Also, in 2016, he sacked Ali Modu-Sheriff, former governor of Borno state, as acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), overturning a ruling by another High Court judge, Okon Abang.

Ashi hailed from Cross-River State.