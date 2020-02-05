Valencia writes Ighalo on United shirt number

Former Manchester United skipper, Antonio Valencia, has wished ex-Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo, well in his new adventure at the club.

The Ecuadorian, who wore the number 25 shirt at United, said in a tweet on Wednesday that he always saw the number as an opportunity to work beyond his dreams.

He wished Ighalo success as he takes the number as United’s latest signing on loan from China’s Shanghai Shenhua.

His tweet reads:

“I always saw the number 25 as an opportunity to work beyond my dreams. It has been my inspiration and became my amulet. I wish you all the success now with this shirt brother!” he said.

Valencia, however, now plays for LDU Quito in Ecuador, his place of birth.

Ighalo’s shirt number was revealed by the club on Tuesday.

30-year-old Ighalo will play as cover for injured Marcus Rashford until the end of the season.

While there’s no option to buy in the initial contract, some have suggested the Red Devls may be compelled to bring out the cheque book should he replicate his success at Watford.