Vaccination Bill: Gbajabiamila exonerates Bill Gates

Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has denied involvement of billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates in formulation of Vaccination Bill in the House of Representatives.

This comes a week after the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) had alleged that Bill Gates offered the House of Representatives $10 million for the passage of Vaccination Bill.

But, Gbajabiamila while speaking through his Special Assistant on Research and Public Policy, Dubem Okadigbo Moghalu in a zoom Conference meeting organised by Elombah Communications/Njenje Media Ltd said the lawmakers have not consulted any other individual in formulation of the bill.

He said: “I speak for my boss, bill gates has no involvement in this particular legislation. Section 30 of the proposed bill deal with vaccination for international travel, again there is this proposed bill that is alien, Section 30 of subsection 1, some of us have already obtained yellow card this thing is already exist which we adhere to, you can’t enter UK or US if you have not been vaccinated against some certain diseases.

“This is not new in Nigeria; immunization is made compulsorily for children. Individual right must succumb to the public concern, so we have not done anything outside the existing law.

“This document still has a long way go before it will be signed by President. We will still do clause by clause consideration of the bill.”

The Zoom Conference was titled “COVID-19 and the proposed Vaccination Bill: Implications for Nigeria”.

The panelists at the meeting were Prof. Maurice Iwu; a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Akanni Dolapo; Daniel H. Bwala, LLM (UK), Special Adviser on Legal and Constitutional Matters to Deputy President of the Senate/Head of the Legal Unit; and Professor Joseph Igietseme, Doctor of Immunology & Microbiology from Georgetown, Chief of Molecular Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Center for Infectious Disease, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Atlanta, Georgia, USA .

