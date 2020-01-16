Uzodinma orders probe of three former Imo governors

The new governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday night called for the probe of three former governors of the state.

The former governors are, Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha.

The governor who gave the order in his inaugural speech immediately he was sworn in, ordered the Accountant General of the state to within four days from Wednesday forward to him the comprehensive financial status of the state from May 29, 2010, till date.

He equally ordered all permanent Secretaries of all the ministries in the state to within the same period toward to him the status of all the contracts awarded.

The governor ordered the immediate stoppage of payment of all going contracts in the state, saying his administration was anchored on rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery.

Uzodinma said that he had forgiven those he said conspired to “rob me of hard-earned victory”, adding that the judiciary demonstrated huge bravery by declaring him the duly elected governor of the state.

He said that his victory at the supreme court wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress.

The governor said,

“My government shall be anchored on reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery. Every Imo person shall have a say in my government irrespective of political party affiliation.

” My doors are wide open. I forgive those who conspired to rob me of my hard-earned mandate. Let us work hard to make Imo the pride of Nigeria.

“I hereby direct the accountant general of the state to within four days forward the comprehensive statement of the finances of the state from May 29, 2010 till date. The permanent Secretaries should equally within the same period toward to me the details of the contracts awarded.

” I also direct for the suspension of payment of all contracts.”