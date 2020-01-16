Uzodinma, Okorocha ‘kiss and make up’ [Video]

The new Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and former governor of the state Rochas Okorocha reportedly “reconciled” hours before he was sworn-in.

Both stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were in opposing camps during the 2019 governorship election after Okorocha threw his weight behind his son-in-law Uche Nwosu as his successor.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole who supported Hope Uzodinma in the governorship election, was spotted in the viral video trying to make both men shake amid laughter.

As they shook hands, Uzodinma was heard saying in pidgin “I don catch you na.”

Oshiomhole, on the other hand, sang: “We are reconciling; we are reuniting; as victory comes our way, we put the past behind.”

See a clip of the reconciliation below.