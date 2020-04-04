Uzodinma launches Imo Coronavirus Isolation centre

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has unveiled the Imo Initiative Programme in the fight against coronavirus and other contagious diseases, crime and disaster in the state.

During the commissioning of one of Covid-19 Isolation Centres and security Patrol vehicles in Owerri Friday, the governor stated: “As we focus firmly on Covid-19 because of its awesome potency, we must never lose sight of the fact that other threats to our collective safety and peaceful existence abound. Crime, other contagious diseases and disasters inclusive.”

Uzodimma expressed happiness that even with the increasing confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, Imo State has been spared from any confirmed case.

“Yet as a people, we must remain vigilant, creative and disciplined in our response to this monstrous virus to ensure that it never gets to our state and if it does, that we must not be caught napping,” he said.

The governor stated that six well equipped Isolation Centres are now in place in the state at Okigwe General Hospital, Aboh Mbaise General Hospital, Orlu General Hospital, Federal Medical Centre Owerri, General Hospital Umuguma and the Ultra-Modern Well-being Centre, Owerri, Orlu Road, all commissioned simultaneously.

The Governor further stated that an operational ready Test and Treatment Centre for Corona virus is also in place in Owerri metropolis with a molecular laboratory to test all viruses, Covid-19, Ebola, etc.

He equally noted that well trained and equipped medical experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are on ground to test for the virus, if there is anyone with symptoms and to treat any confirmed case.

Furthermore, the governor noted that taskforces have been set up at the local government areas and ward levels with 28 state-of-the-art ambulances provided to fortify the state in readiness for any emergency.

He appealed for patience and promised that palliatives in form of food items and condiments would be provided through the local governments to alleviate the hardship of the people.