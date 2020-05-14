Uzodinma gifts 20 SUVs to Imo State judges

Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Wednesday presented vehicle gifts to judges in Imo State and stressed the need for the judicial arm of government to join forces with the other arms, the Executive and Legislature, to move the state forward.

The Governor, who stated this during a courtesy visit by judges, said that the dividends of democracy can only be delivered to people when all the arms of government close ranks and work as a team.

While expressing his zeal to work with the Judges, Governor Uzodimma presented vehicle gifts of 20 brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to the serving judges as a way of motivating them to work.

The Governor who did not only stop at presenting vehicles to the judges, also offered to take care of the outstanding entitlements of the retired judges and ensure that other retiring ones get their entitlements a month or two after retirement, a break from the norm in the state.

Harping on the need for spreading love, Uzodinma stated that he is committed to introducing modern techniques to quicken justice dispensation and urged the judges to key into the administration and do their work without fear or favour.

Speaking earlier on the reason for the visit, the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Ijeoma Agugua, said they came to parley with the Executive represented by the Governor on how best to ensure harmonious working relationship between the three arms government.

She commended the Governor for making the Judiciary come alive again in the discharge of their duties as people entrusted with dispensing justice for the common man, promising not to be found wanting.

In a vote of thanks, the Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal of Imo State, Justice Matthew Njoku, eulogised the Governor for his magnanimity to the judiciary in such a short period.

He thanked Governor Uzodimma for “wiping away our tears and removing the shame they have faced in the past before their brother Judges from other states.”

