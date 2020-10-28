Uzo Aduba to Star in the Fourth Season of HBO Drama “In Treatment”

THR is reporting that HBO’s Emmy-winning drama In Treatment is returning for a fourth season, and it will star Nigerian-American actress, Uzo Aduba.

The production of this revived fourth season of the series will begin in the fall for a 2021 debut.

THR said:

Aduba will star as the therapist at the center of the season, Dr. Brooke Lawrence. (Additional castings will be announced at a later date.) The reimagined fourth season will bring a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant, empathetic Lawrence while she wrestles with her own issues in this half-hour drama series.

The outlet added this about the acts behind the production of this season:

Like the original series, the fourth season will be exec produced by Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg and Hagai Levi. Noa Tishby will return as co-exec producer alongside franchise newcomer Joanne Toll. Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen and Melissa Bernstein will also join the series as exec producers for season four. The series, based on the Israeli original, hails from Levinson and Wahlberg’s Leverage banner, Closest to the Hole Productions and Sheleg. Schuur (HBO’s My Brilliant Friend) and Allen (Empire) will serve as co-showrunners on the series.

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

