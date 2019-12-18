Uzo Aduba to Play ‘Aunty Uju’ in Lupita Nyong’o in HBO Max Series ‘Americanah’

Uzo Aduba has been revealed as the latest star to Lupita Nyong’o in HBO Max’s “Americanah,” the limited series based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name.

According to Variety:

“Americanah” is a 10-episode limited series that tells the story of Ifemelu (Nyong’o), a self-assured young woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh). Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the west. Ifemelu heads for America, where she finds academic success, but is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black. Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead begins living undocumented in London.”

Aduba will play Aunty Uju, Ifemelu’s young aunt and confidant. A highly intelligent doctor, Uju left Nigeria under tumultuous circumstances and has resettled in America to build a better life for herself and her son Dike.