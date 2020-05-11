Uzo Aduba Shares Rare Photo of Herself and Her Mum on Twitter

Uzo Aduba brought a lot of light to her fans’ life yesterday after she took to her Twitter to share a rare photo of herself and her mother, Nonyem Aduba.

“To my incredible mother. I love you so much. Today was a beautiful day and a real gift. Thank you for your love and for reminding me that there’s always ALWAYS something to smile about!! Happy Mother’s Day!!!” she said in the heartwarming tweet.

Uzo had written her mother in an essay she penned for The Daily Beast in August, 2015. According to the actress, her mother moved to the U.S. where she “battled polio” and “witnessed war firsthand.”

“When my parents moved here from Nigeria, their American dream was for their children to be able to live their dream,” Aduba told EW. “She believed in me and supported me going into this field. She knew it was going to be hard, but she just kept telling me all the time, ‘Zo Zo, you can do it. I believe in you. You just have to keep going.’”

Now, we meet her mother again. Check them out below:

