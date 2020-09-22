Uzo Aduba is Thankful After Winning Her Third Emmy Award: “I’m Beyond Grateful”

Congratulations again to Uzo Aduba!

In case you missed it: the Nigerian-American actress won outstanding supporting actress in a limited series for her role in “Mrs. America,” making it her third Emmy. She had played Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, for which she won two Emmys for.

Celebrating the new feat, Aduba posted on her Instagram

The Emmys. It was an incredible night, a true true joy to celebrate the work of our community. Thank you @televisionacad for the tremendous honor for my work in @mrsam_fxonhulu I am beyond grateful. And it was a real privilege to model the spirit of my character, Shirley Chisholm, and try and hold space for someone who cannot speak for herself, Breonna Taylor. Her life mattered. We must continue to #sayhername. For too long, we have waited for her death to be given the full justice it deserves. I hope we won’t have to wait much longer. Thank you to the incredible artists who came together, united in their crafts, to help bring this vision to life. Now, let’s go change the world. #emmys

Check her out and her Breonna Taylor t-shirt:

