Uzamere replaces Akerele as Gov Obaseki’s Chief of Staff

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Uzamere replaces Akerele as Gov Obaseki’s Chief of Staff

In the aftermath of the abrupt resignation of Mr Taiwo Akerele as Chief of Staff, Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has approved the appointment of Osaze Ethan Uzamere to replace him.

Secretary to the State Government Osarodion Ogie, Esq, in a statement in Benin City on Saturday night, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

The statement read:“Uzamere is the son of Senator Ehigie Uzamere, who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011.

“An investment banker, Uzamere, 38, is a graduate of Stony Brook University, New York, where he majored in Computer and Electrical Engineering.

“He has had stints with Lehman Brothers and South Grade Engineering, among others.

“A thorough-bred professional, he had, before his appointment, served as Executive Assistant to Governor Obaseki.”

,

Related Posts

Gov Makinde eases lockdown, orders senior civil servants back to work

April 26, 2020

Coronavirus: Gov Obiano eases lockdown in Anambra

April 26, 2020

#AbbaKyariFacts trends as Nigerians respond sarcastically to Editorials extolling late Chief of Staff

April 25, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *