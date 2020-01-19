‘Utterly repulsive and disgusting’ – Fani-Kayode blasts Joshua for prostrating before Buhari

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lambasted world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, for prostrating before President Muhammadu Buhari in London yesterday January 18th.

Joshua met with President Buhari during a townhall meeting the he had with Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

And the Nigerian-born heavyweight champ enjoyed selfies with the president after prostrating to greet him.

Reacting to the image, Fani-Kayode said it was a shame for the boxer to cower before the president like he did, considering the state of the nation and Buhari’s seeming indifference.

He tweeted:

“I find this picture of @anthonyfjoshua’s behaviour utterly repulsive and disgusting. Prostrating before his slave master & a bloodthirsty dictator & tyrant who is viciously persecuting and humiliating his people: what a crying shame. This speaks volumes. He has lost me!” he wrote.

I find this picture & @anthonyfjoshua's behaviour utterly repulsive and disgusting. Prostrating before his slave master & a bloodthirsty dictator & tyrant who is viciously persecuting and humiliating his people: what a crying shame. This speaks volumes. He has lost me! pic.twitter.com/9A7t1zPxIg — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 19, 2020