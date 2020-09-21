Uti Nwachukwu Shows Support for Ozo Following His Eviction from BBN

Uti Nwachukwu is showing his support for former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ozomena Joseph Chukwu, who was evicted off the reality TV show on Sunday, September 19, during the live eviction.

During his time on the show and even after his eviction, the 27-year-old has been dragged for filth by trolls for his unrelenting pursuit of his love interest Nengi Rebecca Hampson.

However, Uti Nwachukwu has risen up in support of the Sports enthusiast, penning down words of adulation to him as he revealed that Ozo has been a real man through and through.

He went on to note that ideally, other men should be like Ozo but are too cowardly to do so as a result of being conditioned by toxic masculinity not to be vulnerable with their emotions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

