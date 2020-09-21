Uti Nwachukwu Shows Support for Ozo Following His Eviction from BBN

Uti Nwachukwu is showing his support for former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ozomena Joseph Chukwu, who was evicted off the reality TV show on Sunday, September 19, during the live eviction.
During his time on the show and even after his eviction, the 27-year-old has been dragged for filth by trolls for his unrelenting pursuit of his love interest Nengi Rebecca Hampson.
However, Uti Nwachukwu has risen up in support of the Sports enthusiast, penning down words of adulation to him as he revealed that Ozo has been a real man through and through.
He went on to note that ideally, other men should be like Ozo but are too cowardly to do so as a result of being conditioned by toxic masculinity not to be vulnerable with their emotions.
Dear @officialozo__ 👑 Competition and all Jokes aside … YOU ARE A REAL MAN!!! 👑 Don’t let NOBODY!!! Try to shame you for wearing your emotions on your sleeves and Loving with reckless Abandon❤️👏🏾 • The truth is that you are the man that most men are too cowardly and scared to be because we have been toxically conditioned to believe that emotions, Vulnerability and expressing love are signs of Weakness when in fact these are signs of PURE STRENGTH💪🏾💪🏾 . A lot of us envy this strength and would rather bash. Was it extreme, yes. But guess what. The world needs more extreme Love • • Was it reciprocated YES!! Just not in the way you wanted or let’s just say cameras always hold people back ( TRUST ME I KNOW!🙈😅) . I’ve been in that house and I know what it’s like to find someone that you feel strongly for. Hence the desire to always want to be around them. THEY WONT GET IT BUT SOME OF US DO • • In closing, Brother man you are a rare gem and Most women are praying for partners To Love them like you do! We applaud you and wish you well. And may the Love you carry in your heart open endless international doors of success and dominion Bro❤️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾…. Nnam Jisike💪🏾!!!! #bbnaija . . P.s I have cut all my trousers to short Nikka cosof u and I’m wearing one now sef😂😂😂👏🏾👏🏾