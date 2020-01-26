Uti Nwachukwu Shares In-Flight Experience With Fans and It’s Hilarious

Uti Nwachukwu has shared his hilarious experience with fans during a flight to Abuja yesterday.

According to the actor, the fans were shocked to see what he presently looks like, with one of them wondering why he has lost weight.

Nigerians are so rude,”he began, adding, “So I boarded the plane and I’m seated, People are Boarding. Two Ladies are approaching and one Audibly says : “Na Uti be dis wey siddon for front slim so, e been Fat B4″…… Kai. My life,

See the tweet below:

