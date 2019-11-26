Uti Nwachukwu Says He’s Stopped Paying Tithe: ‘I Still Have all the Blessing I Had’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Uti Nwachukwu Says He’s Stopped Paying Tithe: ‘I Still Have all the Blessing I Had’

Uti Nwachukwu no longer pays tithes.

The actor revealed this during an exchange with a Twitter user, saying that he stopped cowering to the fear preached in his church–this fear that he will fail if he ever stops giving the church a percentage of his money.

His life has been better ever since.

“I stopped paying and nothing happened to my finances. In fact, I’m saving more now [and] I still have all the blessings I had when I was blindly and fearfully paying,” he wrote.

And he said a lot more.

See his post below:

