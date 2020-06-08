Uti Nwachukwu Reacts to Rape Accuser Deleting Social Media Accounts

It looks like Uti Nwachukwu will have the last laugh in his drama with a Twitter user.

The @Kambilikorie Twitter account; has removed all traces of social media presence on the app after accusing the ‘Jara’ show host of rape.

However, her Instagram handle which contains a portion of the accusatory story, is still active.

This comes 48 hours after Uti petitioned the police and demanded an investigation into the rape allegation.

Uti, who had earlier issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the accuser requesting that the face behind the account make a formal complaint to the Police and even offered to cover expenses incurred on her part, reacted to this new development via his Instagram page.

