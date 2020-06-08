Uti Nwachukwu Reacts to Rape Accuser Deleting Social Media Accounts

It looks like Uti Nwachukwu will have the last laugh in his drama with a Twitter user.
The @Kambilikorie Twitter account; has removed all traces of social media presence on the app after accusing the ‘Jara’ show host of rape.
However, her Instagram handle which contains a portion of the accusatory story, is still active.
This comes 48 hours after Uti petitioned the police and demanded an investigation into the rape allegation.
Uti, who had earlier issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the accuser requesting that the face behind the account make a formal complaint to the Police and even offered to cover expenses incurred on her part, reacted to this new development via his Instagram page.
I didn’t want to be speaking this unfortunate allegations gain; but it’s also important that I update you all on recent developments. • • My accuser- who’s account was created only recently to accuse me of this horrendous crime, has been deleted before investigators could identify her. • • This is unfortunate because it doesn’t fully exonerate me from the accusation the way the courts would have done; I REALLY needed the opportunity to prove my innocence so this culprit could face the full penalties. • • However, I am still going to continue to work and cooperate with the police to get to the bottom of this. Victims of sexual abuse need to be heard and believed, and it’s why I will continue to pursue this to prevent anyone else from making it even harder from victims to speak out. • • Thank you all for your messages and show of support; it’s been a difficult period, but I appreciate how so many of you who know me, have stood by me.🙏🏾