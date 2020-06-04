Uti Nwachukwu Joins Long List of Entertainers Accused of Rape as Lady Calls Him Out on Social Media

Uti Nwachukwu is the next celebrity to be dragged into the rape scandal rocking the entertainment industry.
A lady, Kambili Korie has detailed her alleged violent encounter with the actor and TV host in 2017 via her social media accounts; Instagram and Twitter.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Kambili who alleged that she always knew Uti to be very temperamental and violent, noted that he had a preference for dark-skinned girls. She detailed how she met the ‘Jara’ host and the events that ensued afterwards;
View this post on Instagram
I said to myself, “NOW IS THE TIME” I have lived in torment and self blame these past three years. It was five minutes for UTI NWACHUKWU but until justice is served,it’ll be a lifetime for me.I’ll be giving full details in this thread. #SayNoToRapist As at 2017, Uti and I were casual friend. I was an apprentice in a men’s cloth shop then and that was where we met. I knew from day one that Uti was very hot tempered and should never go close to sharp objects when angered. What I didn’t know was that he was capable of sexual harassment and rape. The first time he saw me he told me I looked good and he had a soft spot for melanin skin girls. I blushed, and had to tell everyone that I got a complement from a “star” #SayNoToRapist Uti asked if we can be friends, I agreed. Who wouldn’t want to be friends with a star? We hanged out a few times and I felt he was fun to be with. He even promised to connect me to a popular modeling agency.
Kambili also took to Twitter to share screenshots of messages between Uti Nwachukwu and herself.
An old tweet of from 2017 has surfaced online where Uti said that he would only ‘force’ someone he loves.