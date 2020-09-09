Uti Nwachukwu Issues an Unreserved Apology to Tacha, One Year After

Former Big Brother Africa contestant, Uti Nwachukwu has realised the error of his ways and issued an unreserved apology to Tacha Akide for consistently trolling her.

Uti who was an ardent supporter of the recently disqualified Erica Nlewedim, from the Lockdown season of BBN, took to his Instagram page to write a lengthy post revealing that recent events triggered memories from last year’s show after Tacha was disqualified.

The ‘Jara’ co-host apologised for his mean tweets targeted at Tacha and her fan base; Titans and lauded the young woman’s tenacity in the face of overwhelming opposition.

Read Uti Nwachukwu’s full apology below.

