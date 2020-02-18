While many people are still excoriating Burna Boy for flipping the bird at those who had a lot say about him lately, Uti NWachukwu thinks we all should be thankful for Burna.

Recall that the recent conversation about the singer began after he took to Twitter to declare that no one but his family and Fela Anikulapo Kuti paved the way for him. Many people had a problem with that, but Uti thinks otherwise.

And he said a lot more.

See his tweets below:

Thing is people love Fake Humility. They want u to get big but not big enough!! They always want to feel like they have a leash on u so they can say WE MADE YOU! Forgetting that if you were not Good enough, they wouldn't have even given you face!! @burnaboy is def AFRICA'S GIANT! https://t.co/Urcd3ImGuW — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) February 16, 2020

We should actually thank @burnaboy for putting RESPECT on our name internationally!! Especially at times like these where we have very little to brag about as a country! Entertainment has been our saving grace in recent times! PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME!! HE FREAKING EARNED IT! — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) February 16, 2020

Why do we have a problem with peeps blowing their own trumpet?? Why do we call it pride?? If u are used to putting yourself down and not speaking as things are/should be, then stay down!! But DO NOT FOR ANY REASON FORCE ANYONE TO THINK AND ACT AS SMALL AS YOU! Respect @burnaboy ! — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) February 16, 2020