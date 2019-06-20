Uti Nwachukwu Declares Cee-C the Most Successful #BBNaija Housemate

Uti Nwachukwu continues to stan for Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora.

The actor took to his Instagram yesterday to write a heartfelt tribute for the reality TV star who has bee copping huge endorsements deals and making grand appearances at events and music videos.

“Since winning the show, she has received massive support and she hasn’t stopped dishing it back to back,” he wrote, adding, “In my tribute to her after BBnaija last year I wrote and I quote “In Big brother, there are always 2 winners, The winner of the Grand Prize and the one that beat the odds.”

He continued, “I went on further to say ” The sun shines in its time and so does the moon. PREPARE FOR YOUR TIME ..YOU ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL. I am no Prophet but Ladies and Gents, I present to you ….THE MOST SUCCESSFUL HOUSEMATE OF #BBnaija 2018 …. Miss @ceec_officialNWADIORA”

The post stirred mixed reactions, but Cee-C had kind things to say to Uti.

“Brother! You are a blessing. Thank you 🙏🏽 For showing me love, your support and above all, a glimpse of God through your actions,” she said, adding, “Thank you! Whoever has you in their corner is successful. We must ball forever!”

