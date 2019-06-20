Uti Nwachukwu Consoles Folks Who Aren’t Please With His Tribute to Cee-C

Uti Nwachukwu wants you all to chill.

The show host has taken to his Instagram Story to console all those who had a problem with the tribute he paid BBNaija star Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora yesterday.

“Since winning the show, she has received massive support and she hasn’t stopped dishing it back to back,” he’d said, adding, “In my tribute to her after BBnaija last year I wrote and I quote “In Big brother, there are always 2 winners, The winner of the Grand Prize and the one that beat the odds.”

He continued, “I went on further to say ” The sun shines in its time and so does the moon. PREPARE FOR YOUR TIME ..YOU ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL. I am no Prophet but Ladies and Gents, I present to you ….THE MOST SUCCESSFUL HOUSEMATE OF #BBnaija 2018 …. Miss @ceec_officialNWADIORA”

One of those who popped a nerve was fellow BBNaija star Princess, who thought it was unkind of him to elevate just Cee-C. See her post below:

Which is why Uti wants you all to know that he never meant to put anyone down. “Cee-C is one of the most successful housemates,” he rephrased his statement, for peace to reign.

See his post below: