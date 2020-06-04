Uti Nwachukwu Blows Hot, Gives Accuser Three Days to Report Alleged Rape

Uti Nwachuwkwu has responded to the rape accusation by his accuser, Kambilli Korie.

The model and TV host went on full-on beast mode Instagram, vehemently denying the claims of his accuser and giving an ultimatum of three days for her to report at the nearest police station.

Nwachukwu who stated that he will cover all fees incurred by his accuser in the process of reporting the case, alluded the ‘conversation’ between him and the Twitter user were doctored and if she did not report, he would go ahead to do just that.

“I reject this characterisation and deny this baseless allegation in the strongest terms possible.

“Furthermore I am urging this faceless victim to report this purported crime to the nearest police station •

I am willing to pay for all the fees you incur in reporting this alleged crime

I”f after 3 days u fail to disclose yourself or report the crime, I shall proceed to report the case and the blogs and other internet host spreading this fake news to the inspector general of police for cyber terrorism and Libel

“I am appalled and disgusted that blogs are too lazy to properly investigate baseless claims before putting up badly scripted and edited posts on their pages all for numbers they get from the back and forth drama. Shame.

“How do you put up posts from a faceless twitter page created months ago?

You put up fabricated and photoshopped chats and tweets doctored by these mindless trolls without proper investigation? .

“Once again dear faceless victim, 3 days and your time starts now”.

