Uti Nwachukwu Addresses Claims that He’s Exploiting #BBNaija Stars

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Uti Nwachukwu Addresses Claims that He’s Exploiting #BBNaija Stars

Uti Nwachukwu has never been one to brawl with trolls online, and when one hopped on his Instagram to make unfounded claims, the TV star replied with class.

It all started when Uti shared a recent post, and while many people had kind things to say, a troll accused him of using #BBNaija’s Cee-C to build his supposed failing fanbase.

“Not all of us are manipulative users, my dear,” said Uti to the troll, and he reminded them how he fought for TBoss and Cee-C when the world rose against him and the stars.

He stays classy.

See the exchange below:

Related Posts

Naira Marley: Daddy Showkey Lays a Curse on FG for charging Singer to Court

May 21, 2019

VIDEO: Simi Performs “Omo Charlie Champagne” Live at Industry Nite

May 21, 2019

Trending Video: Fans Feverish as Wizkid Spanks Tiwa Savage on the Butt

May 21, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *