Usyk downs Chisora in heavyweight clash

Oleksandr Usyk delivered a controlled display to pick apart Derek Chisora in a points win that boosted his heavyweight credentials.

The former unified world cruiserweight champion moved with grace and picked punches beautifully to frustrate Chisora over 12 rounds.

A ferocious combination in the seventh sent Chisora staggering to the ropes as Usyk found ways to land smoothly while on the move.

Briton Chisora typically worked hard but had no reply and lost 117-112 115-113 115-113.

Reigning WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was among a handful of those who watched the bout from ringside.

Joshua, of Nigerian descent, is a likely future opponent of Usyk who is so far unbeaten since making his heavyweight bow.

