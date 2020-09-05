Usher Set for Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace Come 2021

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Usher is going to Las Vegas come 2021. The ‘Confession’ crooner announced his residency with the Collosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, September 4, 2020.

The father of 2 with another one on the way, will kick off his residency come July 16, 2021 and will be performing to the audience in a 43000 venue hall.

Usher spoke with Rolling Stone regarding his new gig stating,

“2020 has been extremely complicated, we’ve suppressed this anxiety and energy to do anything social. So I’m really excited to be able to know that I’m on the process of putting together a show for Las Vegas.”

