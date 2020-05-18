Usher Catches Flak for Calling Nicki Minaj ‘A Product Of Lil’ Kim’

Usher is catching a lot of heat on social media after mouthing off on Nicki Minaj‘s legacy.

The singer sat down for an Instagram Live chat with Swizz Beatz, during which the producer asked for Usher’s opinion on the stretched-out feud between Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim, to which the singer said that Nicki is the ‘product’ of the older singer.

This stung the Barbz the wrong way.

However, it has stirred heated reaction on social media, with folks divided on either side of the conversation. And what’s sad is that this unending feud is fueled by men who never, ever, compared or mock each other’s legacy, but would poke old wounds and sit on the sidelines and watch women pitted against each other.

See the reactions below:

every time you ask lil kim stans why she’s the queen of rap and their only defense is that wig collage pic.twitter.com/A6GLWQeirj — nate 💤 like limit (@gangaslutt) May 17, 2020

I just woke up and see the girls trying to question Kim’s legacy/impact and I don’t understand why it has to keep being SAID that Lil Kim is THE goat of female rap, that’s it and that’s all, sorry. — fan account (@hosthetics) May 17, 2020

Nicki Minaj could drop a full pop album on Monday, a singing album on Tuesday and a rap album on Wednesday. And y’all still discussing Lil Kim vs Nicki? Nicki is now a VETERAN in hip hop. It’s time we stop acting like she hasn’t ate her up lyrically and musically. — MinajSquad💫 (@MlNAJSQUAD) May 17, 2020

Nicki WAS a product of Lil Kim and that’s a fact … BUT she definitely surpassed her in every way and you can’t argue about that pic.twitter.com/Fx0ZUoQint — Kasper or Chucky (@tha_jerk2012) May 17, 2020

If Nicki Minaj is a product of Lil Kim then why didn’t you ask Lil Kim to be on that one record? You wanted Nicki because you know that a Nicki feature brings in the sales and numbers. You know that if you went with Lil Kim that song will make no noise. #UsherIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/vqxdTZ5QPn — 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧-𝐋𝐢 (@iambrandonnnn) May 17, 2020

Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj have nothing alike besides being sexual. Their music don’t sound the same, they don’t rap the same, the only thing they have in common is they both wore colored wigs. — honest (@imthehonestboy) May 17, 2020

Usher told no lies about Lil Kim pic.twitter.com/dEaXx5qhMX — THE MAFIA (@Infaredkillabee) May 17, 2020

