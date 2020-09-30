Usher Announces Birth of Daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Usher has officially joined the #GirlDad club as he has welcomed a daughter with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

The 41-year-old singer and 37-year-old record executive announced the birth of their baby girl via the new dad’s Instagram page.

Usher posted a picture of his daughter’s hand in his much larger one and captured the shot;

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder on repeat.

Congratulations to Usher and Jenn on the new addition to their family.

