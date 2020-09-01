Usher Allegedly Set to Welcome His Third Child with New Girlfriend

Looks like Usher has a baby on the way as Us Weekly alleges that the singer is expecting a child with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechoes.

37-year-old Jenn was reportedly spotted rocking a baby bump outside a production studio on Monday, August 31.

The ‘Confession’ crooner and his record label executive girlfriend were first linked together in 2019 when they were spotted together backstage at an event.

According to a source close to the couple, Usher and his partner are said to be ‘thrilled and excited’ by the news of an addition to their family.

This baby will make it the singer’s third child and Jenn’s first child.

Congratulations to them!

