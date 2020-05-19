Usain Bolt Welcomes Daughter With Kasi Bennet

Usain Bolt is a #GirlDad.

The former sprinter welcomed a daughter with longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennet on May 17, 2020.

Jamaican prime minister, Andrew Holness announced the arrival of the couple’s child on Monday night on Twitter.

“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl,” Holness tweeted.

Back in march, the eight-time Olympic Gold medalist and his entrepreneur girlfriend hosted a gender reveal at Peter’s Rock in Kingston, Jamaica, where they confirmed they were expecting a baby girl.

Usain Bolt who retired from tracks in 2017 and now runs several businesses shared moments from the journey to becoming a parent with the public, starting with a pregnancy reveal on social media in January.

Bolt and Bennett confirmed their relationship in 2016 though the couple has reportedly been together for five years.

“It’s never a good time to have kids. It took me a while to figure that out. You just have to buckle down and do it. It’s in the near future, so, hopefully. We’ll see”, he said in an interview with Australia’s STELLAR Magazine