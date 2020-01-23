Usain Bolt reveals he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Kasi Bennett

AbiolaCelebrityNo Comment on Usain Bolt reveals he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Kasi Bennett

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett announced they are expecting their first child with a STUNNING pregnancy shoot on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, the sportsman, 33, shared a stunning snap of Kasi, 30, cradling her bump while adding the caption:
‘I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE.’

The mum-to-be added captions on a series of images reading: ‘Our golden child. Coming soon… Our greatest celebration… Our biggest blessing’.

Prior to the announcement, Usain revealed hopes to have children with his longtime girlfriend ‘in the near future’, following years of enjoying a low-key romance.

He’s been enjoying his retirement from competitive athletics for the past two years.

Related Posts

Channing Tatum Rekindles Relationship with Jessie J

January 23, 2020

‘It’s time to look after daddy’ – Thomas Markle says Harry and Meghan owe him

January 23, 2020

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter’s Marriage is Officially Over

January 23, 2020

About Abiola

View all posts by Abiola →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *