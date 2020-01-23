Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett announced they are expecting their first child with a STUNNING pregnancy shoot on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, the sportsman, 33, shared a stunning snap of Kasi, 30, cradling her bump while adding the caption:

‘I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE.’

The mum-to-be added captions on a series of images reading: ‘Our golden child. Coming soon… Our greatest celebration… Our biggest blessing’.

Prior to the announcement, Usain revealed hopes to have children with his longtime girlfriend ‘in the near future’, following years of enjoying a low-key romance.

He’s been enjoying his retirement from competitive athletics for the past two years.