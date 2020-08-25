Usain Bolt is Self Isolating Following News He Tested Positive for Covid-19 After Birthday Weekend

Usain Bolt has confirmed that he is currently quarantining after reports hit the airwaves that he tested positive for the dreaded Corona virus.

The former sprinter and Olympic gold medalist revealed this via his social media handles, noting that he is asymptomatic at the moment.

Usain Bolt who clocked 34 years on Friday and partied with some of his friends in Jamaica is currently self isolating in his home after the Covid-19 test he took on Saturday, August 22.

In a video he shared via his Instagtam page, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist and father of one while lying in bed said,

“Good morning everybody. I’m just waking up and like everybody just checking social media and social media is saying I am confirmed to have Covid-19.

“I did a test on Saturday to leave because I have work. I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in and stay here for my friends.

“Also, I have no symptoms so I’m going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol.

“Until then… just to be safe I’m quarantined by myself, just to take it easy and just to let people know, be safe out there”.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿

